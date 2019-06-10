Young maid allegedly tortured to death in Gujranwala

FEROZEWALA: A ten-year old girl working as domestic help in a Gujranwala household was allegedly tortured to death, ARY News reported on Monday.

Enraged at the death of the girl, her parents and relatives blocked the Lahore-Sheikhupura road in protest against the killing. There were long queues of vehicles owing to suspension of traffic on the road.

According to the victim’s heirs, she used to work at the house of a trader, Ali, in Gujranwala. She was tortured to death with sticks by her employer, they alleged.

Earlier, on June 9, a case involving torture on a minor housemaid by her employers in Faisalabad came to the fore.

Maria, who used to work as maid at a house in Nisar colony, was recovered by the local police last night. She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

She bore torture marks on her face, ears and arms and had swelled legs and feet.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against her employer, Owais and his wife Sonia after initial medical examination confirmed the torture inflicted on her.

The bureau said the accused have gone into hiding following registration of the case. It said the girl’s fingers were also broken, expressing the apprehension that she might have been subjected to sexual assault.

In a statement, the victim girl sharing her ordeal said her employers used to beat her more often than not.

She said her father had passed away and her mother had left her at the house to work as housemaid one year back and had not come to meet her yet.

