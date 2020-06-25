A 20-year-old man has committed suicide in Tamil Nadu, India days after the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide left everyone in a state of shock.

According to an Indian publication, the man, who committed suicide on Wednesday, hailed from Coimbatore, a city in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He worked for a private organisation.

As per reports, the said person was addicted to popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). He did not get to play the game since the past few days and was found hanging in his room.

He left a suicide note behind which says: “I am also the following the path which Sushant Bhai chose for himself.”

Earlier, a fan of the Kedarnath actor from Uttar Pradesh also reportedly committed suicide after learning about Sushant’s death.

His suicide note reads “If he can do it, why can’t I.”

