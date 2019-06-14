Young woman, ‘paramour’ murdered for ‘honour’ in Dunyapur

DUNYAPUR: A young woman and her cousin were murdered for allegedly having an extramarital affair in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district on Friday, reported ARY News.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Jetha Pahur suburb of the town. The deceased were identified as Parveen, 23 and her cousin, Shehbaz, 20.

The woman’s brother allegedly killed them both with sticks on suspicion of having illicit relationship.

Upon being informed of the incident, the local police reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to the Rural Health Centre for medico-legal formalities.

It is noteworthy that a young woman and her alleged paramour were killed by her brother at village Lakhmir Kharani on suspicion of having illicit relations within the jurisdiction of Sadar police station earlier this month.

Suspect Wazir Ali Kharani killed his sister named Aqila, 22, at her home and later opened indiscriminate fire on her alleged paramour named Shahmeer Ali Kharani and managed to escape from the crime scene.

The local police, however arrested accused Wazir Ali Kharani and lodged an FIR [65/2019] against him.

Comments

comments