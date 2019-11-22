Young woman shot dead three days before marriage in Lahore

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a young woman was shot dead three days before her scheduled marriage in Lahore’s Gulberg on Friday, reported ARY News.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at 24-year-old Hira near her residence, causing her fatal injuries. She died before being taken to hospital for medical attention.

The woman’s father Riaz said two men opened fire at his daughter and fled the scene, resorting to aerial firing.

An FIR has been registered on his complaint, according to which, two persons Bashir and Ghulam Haider are eyewitnesses to the incident.

The police said the suspects also looted the woman’s gold ornaments before escaping from the crime scene.

