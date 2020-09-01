KHANEWAL: A youngster was ambushed by local residents in a neighbourhood of Khanewal when he went to meet a girl he befriended her over the phone, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A youngster befriended a girl over the phone and paid the price for going to meet her as the people from the area cornered him. He was humiliated by the locals who blackened his face and forced him to wear shoes around his neck before dragged him in the street.

People took the law into their hands and dealt with the boy in an inhumane manner.

Police said an investigation is underway in the matter and legal action will be taken against the persons involved in unlawful and slanderous treatment against the young boy.

Earlier, another incident had been reported in Shujaabad area of Multan where a boy was thrashed by the brothers of the girl which he used to talk with over the phone.

The relatives of the girl tied both hands of the boy on his back and dumped him in the nearby fields. The local police officials confirmed the boy had gone to meet his friend and lodged the FIR against the accused brothers.

