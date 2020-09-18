Youngster shot dead in Karachi over resisting mugging bid

KARACHI: A youngster was shot dead while another person sustained injuries in North Nazimabad area of the city after one of them offered resistance during a mugging bid on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified motorcyclists tried to loot two people in North Nazimabad area but opened fire on them, after they offered resistance during the bid.

“The criminals opened fire on them, injuring two people,” the police said adding that one of them succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

He is identified as Zafar, a resident of Block-I of the Nazimabad area.

The police said that the body and injured have been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. They further collected evidence from the spot to trace the culprits behind the incident.

In s separate incident, a person suffered bullet wounds after being fired upon in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city. He was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

In yet another incident of violence in the city earlier in the day, a ‘Madadgar-15’ police official has been martyred by the firing of unidentified gunmen near Brooks Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi district.

Rescue sources told ARY News that unidentified armed men opened fire on a police official in Karachi. The deceased police official deputed in ‘Madadgar-15’ force, added sources.

The executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali, said that the cop is identified as Arif Khan. She added that Arif Khan succumbed to fatal wounds before arriving at the Jinnah Hospital.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the senior superintendent police (SSP) Korangi.

