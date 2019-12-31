Youngsters start gathering at seaview Karachi to celebrate New Years Eve

KARACHI: Youngsters, thrill-seekers and those willing to celebrate and welcome the new year have started making their way towards the beach in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

With new year’s eve on the cusp, many have started making their way to sea view where the city’s biggest celebrations are being held to welcome the year 2020.

Read More: New Year’s Eve: Decision for ban on pillion riding in Karachi changed

Pashtun youngsters were observed dancing in the streets at various locations alongside sea view ready to bid 2019 farewell and welcome the new year with new zest and vigor.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Karachi Police held a collaborative meeting on Tuesday to discuss and finalise security preparations for New Year’s Eve tonight.

Law enforcement officials will not put up security checkpoints in the city to avoid undue nuisance to those willing to celebrate.

Read More: On a tight rope: Pakistan’s 2019 On Diplomatic Front

Motorbikes without silencer and one-wheeling are strictly prohibited and will be taken action against by law enforcers.

Those indulging in over speeding will also be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law, aerial firing is also strictly prohibited and can lead to jail time.

Those willing to bathe in the sea on the occasion of New Year’s Eve will also be stopped and if found doing so, they will be charged a fine.

Read More: All of 2019’s celebrity weddings

District police and traffic wardens will hold their pre-assigned positions for the evening.

80 mobiles of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and 100 motorbike riding rangers officials will keep a keen eye on the festivities across the city.

Read More: ‘Visit Pakistan’ video to be showcased on London’s New Year’s Day Parade

A make-shift control room has also been made at sea view to keep the activities in check.

All U-turns on sea view road will be kept closed for the duration of the evening, the law and order departments decided.

Comments

comments