Sec. of finance Younus Dagha awarded third state portfolio

Federal Finance secretary, Younus Dagha has been awarded with an additional charge, this will be the third portfolio for the former civil servant, an official notification issued by the government today, Friday stated.

Finance secretary Muhammad Younus Dagha will manage three state portfolios simultaneously after an official notification announcing him as the secretary of revenue division was issued by the state’s establishment division, reported ARY News.

The secretary currently also holds an additional charge of being Chairman, State Life along with his primary duty of being the Federal secretary of finance and now the secretary of revenue division.

It has been a common practice that the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also overlooks the secretary division of revenue.

The federal government on Thursday formally notified the appointment of Syed Shabbar Zaidi as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

