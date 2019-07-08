Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption’: Firdous slams Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, taking a potshot at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said on Monday he deemed democracy a licence to corruption.

In a tweet, she said: “Bilawal Sahib, your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption. The nation has not forgotten your democracy of plunder.”

“The two families encouraged an inherited political dictatorship under the garb of democracy,” she said, adding the thing that bothered them is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s having established a true rule of the people.

Earlier today, Mr Bhutto-Zardari, addressing a public meeting in Lower Dir, said the PPP would not compromise on the 18th amendment and National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He said the PPP is the only party which carried out development works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the tribal areas during its tenure.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ghulam Sarwar Khan directs for best facilities to Hajj pilgrims at Airports

Pakistan

9,855 pilgrims reach Madina via 44 Hajj flights: ministry

Pakistan

Downpour disrupts flight operations at Islamabad International Airport

Health

Sindh govt to remove medical superintendent of Mithi’s Civil Hospital


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close