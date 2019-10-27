Renowned naat khawan Yousaf Memon passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned Naat Khawan Alhaj Yousaf Memon has passed away in Karachi at 60 after suffering from prolonged ailment of breathing complications.

Relatives told media that Memon’s funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow (Monday) after Namaz-e-Zuhr in Pahari Masjid situated at Shaheed-e-Millat road of the metropolis. The naat khawan leaves behind a wife, two sons and one daughter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yousaf Memon had recited many poems in praise of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in numerous gatherings. His famous naats include ‘‘Mere Kamli Wale Ki Shan’, ‘Mujhe Dar Pe Phir Bulana’ and ‘Jisne Madinay Jaana Karlo Tayyarian’ and many others.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments