MULTAN: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday said that protesting within and outside the parliament in constitutional limits is a political right.

“Today a crippled democracy exists in the country,” talking to media here, Gillani said.

“We have struggled for restoration of constitution in its genuine shape,” the former prime minister said.

“The people have given a chance to rule, to Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N), People’s Party and Imran Khan, now the people will decide, which government implemented its election manifesto”, Yousaf Raza Gillani said.

“They had promised to control power tariff, price hike and increasing dollar, but failed to do so,” Gillani said. “One could not hold previous governments responsible after ruling the country for three years,” he further said. “Still they are holding former governments responsible for adverse conditions in the country.”

Responding to a question former prime minister said,”Today the federal cabinet comprises of half of my cabinet and other half of ministers from Musharraf’s government”.

