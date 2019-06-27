PPP nominates Yousaf Raza Gillani for ‘Rehbar Committee’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as a member for ‘Rehbar Committee’ which would be formed in light of the decision made by the opposition’s all parties conference (APC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The all parties conference (APC), hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), which was attended by all opposition parties had decided to form a special team named as “Rehbar Committee’ for finalising strategies for anti-government movement.

Sources said that the committee will also suggest a candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate besides implementing decisions in accordance with APC’s declaration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the representatives of other opposition parties will also be included in the committee.

Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) had witnessed disagreement and disarray among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.

Sources said the opposition leaders gathered at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief’s call to devise a mechanism to further protests and initiation of a possible street agitation against the current government and its policies was met with stiff dissent from among their ranks with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) airing reservations over the call.

JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PK-MAP) had been revealed as those in favour of the decision to resign. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was the one who came up with the idea of collective resignations.

