Yousaf Raza Gillani suggests for new Charter of Democracy

MULTAN: Former prime minister and People’s Party leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday proposed a new Charter of Democracy among the political parties, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here, Yousaf Raza Gillani said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had conceded presidential powers (in the constitution) to the Parliament to empower the legislature under the Charter of Democracy.

“I think it is high time for us to revive the charter again,” Yousuf Raza Gillani said.

He said the People’s Party had twice stopped Nawaz Sharif from boycotting the elections. “The People’s Party itself had boycotted the non-party general election in 1985,” Gillani further said.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the public opinion was now changing about the PTI government. “The opposition parties raising voice for the rights of the people from the PDM platform,” he said.

“The opposition alliance has been well aware and cautious with regard to the coronavirus SOPs,” he said.

Replying a question about the venue of scheduled Pakistan Democratic Movement public meeting in Multan, he suggested Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a secured place adding that the decision about the venue will be made with mutual consultation.

