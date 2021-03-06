Yousuf Raza Gilani meets MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Senator and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday met with the MQM-P Convener and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to seek support for PDM candidates in elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, ARY NEWS reported.

Gilani said that they had a working relationship with the MQM-P in the past and any decision regarding the party would be made at the PDM platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that their doors are open for the political forces any time and thanked Yousuf Raza Gilani for visiting them along with a delegation.

“We have a meeting of the coordination committee today and we will mull over regarding the offer made by the PDM and made a final decision in this regard today,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P is part of the federal coalition government and has earlier rejected an offer from the PDM to vote against federal government-backed candidate Hafeez Shaikh.

Read More: MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

The party has also supported the prime minister in the vote of confidence today and speaking at the floor of the house, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, congratulated PM Imran Khan and said they reposed their confidence in him on time and now he should give confidence to the nation.

He assured PM Imran Khan of their support as a coalition partner and hoped that the promises he made with the nation will be delivered

Comments

comments