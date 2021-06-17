PESHAWAR: A youth has sustained serious injuries after allegedly attempted suicide at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A youth has allegedly tried to take his own life by jumping off the flyover of a Peshawar BRT station.

The spokesperson of TransPeshawar said in a statement that the youth was immediately shifted to the hospital, however, he was seriously wounded.

During the initial investigation, the youth said that he wants to take his life, the spokesperson added.

A similar incident had earlier reported in Lahore where an unemployed youth committed suicide by jumping off the Metro Bus Station bridge near Azadi Chowk in June last year.

The youth had been identified as a 25-year-old Imran Ali who was a resident of Khanewal. According to police, the eyewitnesses had claimed that the man threw himself on the road after going to the Metro Bus Station’s bridge, sustaining serious head injuries.

After being shifted to Mayo Hospital, Imran Ali succumbed to his wounded.

In February last year, a youth had also committed suicide after jumping from Lahore’s Orange Line Metro train station. The youth identified as Syed Tanveer Hussain had committed suicide due to domestic issues. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body of the youth to the family after post-mortem.

