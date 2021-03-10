Youth axed to death by ‘faith healer’ in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old youth was axed to death allegedly by a fake faith healer in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, Nasir Hussain, a resident of Wah Cantt, mysteriously went missing two days ago. His family approached the police and got registered an FIR in this regard.

Taking action on the report, the police launched an investigation and took Sarver Shah, a fake faith healer, into custody over suspicion.

The sources said that Sarver Shah allegedly subjected Nasir Hussain, one of his devotees, to severe torture before killing him with an ax. Sarver Shah killed the youth after a verbal brawl, the sources said, adding that the fake faith healer buried his body on the premises of the “dargah”.

Later, the police recovered the body from the “dargah” and handed it over to his family.

The motive behind the murder is still not clear, the sources said, adding the police were interrogating the suspect.

Last year in July, a 15-year-old child had lost his life at the hands of a fake spiritual healer in Kot Addu area of the Punjab province during an exorcism rite.

According to the details, Mukhtiar, a resident of Kot Addu area, had taken his child to a faith healer, identified as Abdul Ghaffar, to drive out evil spirits.

