Body of Karachi youth found hanging from noose: rescue sources

KARACHI: In a set of untoward incidents to have transpired in the metropolis on Wednesday, the rescue sources have revealed they have found a body of youth hanging from a noose, ARY News reported.

The rescue personnel shared with the media that they found a body of a young man hanging from a noose in New Karachi neighbourhood of Karachi’s central district.

Further details into the death or identity of the deceased have yet to be attained, however, it is not confirmed whether the police have registered a case on the matter.

In another dismal event recorded by the rescue personnel of Karachi, a body of a man was found from Pakistan Chowk area in the South District of the metropolis.

The rescue sources have claimed they found a body of a man from Pakistan Chowk, however, in this case, too, the relevant details have yet to be divulged.

Earlier on Monday as well the rescue authorities in Karachi had confirmed they found a body of youth hanging from a noose in his home near Surjani Town’s Khuda Ki Basti area.

According to the available details in the case, the deceased man whose body was retrieved off of the noose hanging from the roof has been identified as 25-year-old Kashif, the rescue authority verified.

