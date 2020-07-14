Youth brutally stabbed to death on busy street in India

A 25-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death by three juveniles on a busy street in the Indian capital New Delhi which was caught on CCTV cameras.

The victim was identified as Manish Juggi who was savagely murdered by three boys when he reportedly objected to the suspects over bike racing and performing stunts in the street where he lived.

Many people who were moving around the crime scene have not helped the victim when the attackers were continuously beating and stabbing the sharp objects.

Police said that the victim was declared already dead when he was taken to the hospital.

