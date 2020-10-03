Youth burnt alive in Karachi’s graveyard  

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a man was burnt alive in a graveyard after being kidnaped by unidentified people in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified armed men abducted Khair Muhammad, a resident of Etihad Town, and subjected him to severe physical torture and set him ablaze after sprinkling petrol on him in a local graveyard.

After hearing his loud screams, passersby and local people rushed to the graveyard. Meanwhile, the assailants have escaped from the scene. When the people reached there, they shocked to see a burning man. The people doused the fire but he was burnt badly and died on the way to the hospital.

Police said that the man lived near Afridi Chowk in Etihad Town. The officials said that they have registered a case and launched investigations to ascertain the real causes of the murder.

Earlier on July 20, a 14-year-old girl had been burnt to death allegedly by her uncle after her father turned down a proposal to marry her to the suspect’s son in Chiniot.

According to the police, the suspect, Mohammad Yaqoob had asked his brother, Mohammad Yousuf for Sadia’s betrothal to his son which the latter had refused.

Two months ago, Mohammad Yousuf had tied the knot of his daughter, Sadia with another relative. In revenge, her uncle, Yaqoob had sprinkled petrol over Sadia and set her ablaze when she arrived at her parents’ house three days earlier.

