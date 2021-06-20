Youth dies of alleged police torture in Dadu

DADU: Taking notice of the death of a youth in police custody, the SSP Jamshoro has suspended six policemen, including the SHO, reported ARY News on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place on Saturday in Sehwan Sharif, a taluka of Sindh’s district of Dadu, where a motorcycle was stolen from Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

Later, the police arrested a youth named Rashid Lashari on the charge of theft.

According to the police, the youth was shifted to Bhan Saeedabad Health Center after his health deteriorated in the lock-up, but he could not survive and breathed his last during treatment.

After the incident, the heirs staged a sit-in by placing the body on Sehwan Indus Highway Road. Due to the protest, the traffic from Larkana to Hyderabad has been affected for several hours.

Taking note of the incident, SSP Jamshoro has suspended SHO Sehwan Zulfiqar Odhano and a case has been registered against him. Six persons including SHO Sehwan have been nominated in the case.

