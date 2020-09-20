Three youth drown in pond in Karachi’s Rais Goth

KARACHI: Three youth on Sunday drowned in a huge pond in Karachi’s Rais Goth, ARY News reported.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and retrieved their bodies from the pond. Rescue officials shifted their bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Shehzad, Sajjad and Zubair. Rescue sources said that they were friends and they had reached in the goth for a picnic. The sources said that the deceased were residents of Kaimari town.

Earlier on July 21, another youngster had lost his life after he drowned in the Khanpur Dam while trying to take a cool selfie, an act that had claimed several lives globally.

According to details, a 20-year-old youngster, who was yet to be identified, had tried to take a selfie while standing at the brink of the dam.

He suddenly lost his balance while trying to get nearer to the edge of the dam to shoot a cool selfie and fell into it, the rescue sources had said.

