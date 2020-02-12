Youth will have to be harmonized with modern day demands: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the young generation will have to be harmonized with the modern-day demands.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony of loans among the youth under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sialkot, President Alvi said the world is ready to invest in Pakistan that has great potential of the youth bulge, and Pakistan should also be prepared for it.

He emphasized on utilizing abilities of the youth for promotion of industry in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said education and small and medium enterprises can bring fast development to the country. Appreciating the initiative of providing loans to the youth under a transparent programme, the president expressed confidence that the youth who received loans will contribute to national development by paying taxes and providing jobs to others.

Earlier on January 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Kamyab Jawan Program in Karachi and distributed loan cheques among successful applicants under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), in a ceremony, held in Karachi at Governor House.

Addressing a Kamyab Jawan Program cheque distribution ceremony, the prime minister had termed the transparency and merit as the cornerstones of the loan scheme.

“Kamyab Jawan Program will become 100 per cent successful if it is run on merit,” he had said, adding that society or any program fails when it doesn’t give priority to merit.

