Horrific Video: Youth killed as biker tries to dodge checkpost  

TELANGANA: In a horrific incident, a youngster, riding pillion on a motorcycle, was killed after crashing into the barricade as the rider tried to dodge a forest department checkpost in Telangana, India.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, shows a policeman waving his hand and signaling a biker to slow down. The incident took place in Thapalapur village, in Jannaram Mandal area of the Mancherial district on Saturday.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers

Despite his desperate signals, the biker continues to speed towards the checkpost. At the last moment, the cop slightly lifted the barricade to avoid an accident. The rider managed to duck on time, however, the pillion rider couldn’t and his head rammed into the barricade. He fell off the bike and succumbed to the head injury on the spot. Meanwhile, his friend, the rider, managed to escape from the scene, Telangana today reported.

According to the report, the deceased pillion rider was identified as 30-year-old Sudaveni Venkatesh Goud.

