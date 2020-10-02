13-year-old killed while filming TikTok video on Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: In yet another shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, three people were injured and a teenager was killed after they were run over by a hi-roof while making a TikTok video at Lyari expressway. All three were recording video for popular short-video app TikTok, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Salman.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a car driver and registered case.

Earlier in June, a boy in Bahawalpur had died while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to details, a youth was drowned in Sadiqa canal while filming a video for TikTok in Mandi Sadiq Ganj in Minchinabad, Bahwalpur district of Punjab.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, went to the canal along with his friends to record video. He fell into the canal as his foot was slipped while recording a video.

