Youth murdered by Facebook friend in Khanpur

KHANPUR: A youth was killed by his facebook friend, a landlord, over unknown reasons in Khanpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Master Abid developed friendship with a youth, Rehan Bhatti, a resident of Chishtian through facebook a few months ago.

Rehan Bhatti, on the request of his friend, arrived in Khanpur to meet him, where Master Abid shot the youth dead for unknown reasons. The landlord, with the help of his friends, dumped Rehan Bhatti’s body at his guest house.

When Rehan Bhatti did not return home, his family approached the police station and registered a report about his disappearance.

Saddar Police Station SHO Saifullah Khan launched investigation into the case and resolved it within few hours and arrested the alleged killer and his three friends.

During the initial investigation, Master Abid confessed to his crime, said the police. The police also recovered the body of Rehan Bhatti from the landlord’s guest house.

