GUJRANWALA: A youth in Gujranwala was allegedly subjected to physical assault by a gang of delinquent after he tried to resist them harassing female students, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the event transpired in the Dhale police station jurisdiction where a young man reportedly warned a group of aberrant men as they were hounding the passerby female students.

Reacting brutally to the youth’s confrontation that he put up against their offences and harassing towards innocent female students, the group resorted to physical assault and torture on the man.

The bullies not only thrashed him remorselessly and fled the scene leaving him wounded, but in fact, made a video of the event with, perhaps, an intent to embarrass the youth for impeding their offence.

Footage of the event, now viral on the social media, suggests that while some of the group members meted out physical assault on the man, others cried slurs against him as they made video.

However, after the video made rounds on the social media the police of Dhale Police Station took notice and lodged a case against 25 suspected bullies involved in the felony.

Dhale Police said that it was able to arrest four suspects so far with the help of the video-led evidence while was still investigating the available evidence and statements to get the lead on the remaining 21 suspects.

City Police officer Rai Babar said the police was on a hunt for all the nominated suspects and once detained the people involved will be dealt with legally.

