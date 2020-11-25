GB Youth removes national flag from car enveloped in flames

GILGIT: In a bid to protect the national flag, a youth put his life at risk and removed the flag from a car enveloped in flames in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists had refused to accept defeat in the general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. The PPP workers staged a protest demonstration during which some miscreants started setting vehicles on fire.

An interim minister’s car was also among the vehicles torched by the rioters. On the occasion, people surprised to see a man removing the national flag from the vehicle enveloped in flames.

In recognition of his bravery and love for the country, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur gave him a cash reward worth Rs 50,000.

Earlier on November 23, a protest held by the Pakistan People’s Party in Gilgit Baltistan against alleged rigging during recently concluded polls had turned violent after unidentified men torched government vehicles and tried to storm the Civil Secretariat building in the region.

A spokesman for the interim Gilgit Baltistan government, Faizullah Firaq had said that the PPP staged a protest in the region and during the process, some government vehicles were torched.

“The protestors also tried to storm the Civil Secretariat building in Gilgit,” he had said while vowing to take strict legal action against the violent acts.

