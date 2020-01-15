Youth-specific projects would be completed on priority: Asad Umar

Minister Planning and Development Asad Umar says youth-specific projects would be completed on priority basis under Prime Minister’s directions.

He was talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar is Islamabad today.

During the meeting, Usman Dar briefed Asad Umar regarding progress on projects initiated under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said disbursement of loans under Youth Entrepreneurship Programme has already begun and applications are currently received under Hunarmand Pakistan.

He said a total of 170,000 students would directly benefit from Hunrmand Pakistan Programme that would focus on increasing capacity and also improving the quality of technical education in the country.

