YouTube announces $5mn to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts

Online video sharing platform, YouTube on Friday announced $5 million aid for Pakistan in fight against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In her letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki lauded his effective and timely measures against COVID-19.

Underscoring the need for joint efforts to overcome the pandemic, Wojcicki said that YouTube will help Pakistan in fight against the virus. She extended continuous support to the country in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Read More: US announces financial aid to Pakistan for containing COVID-19

Earlier on March 26, United States (US) Embassy had announced that Pakistan will be provided new funds worth $1 million to fight coronavirus pandemic.

US Embassy had said in a Twitter message that the United States will provide $1 million funds to Pakistan for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. The statement had read that the country had put Pakistan on priority for the provision of emergency aid due to the spread of the disease.

The embassy had also announced on behalf of the US government that the United States of America was standing alongside Pakistan to curb the deadly virus.

Comments

comments