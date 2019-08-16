YouTube is protecting the rights of content creators by updating it’s copyright policy for manual claims on brief or unintentional music featuring in videos.

If snippets of music appear momentarily in the background from a radio of a car passing by, it is enough for copyright holders to claim copyright and make money through a video of a creator. This is what creators on YouTube have really struggled with.

📣This is an important step (with more to come!) towards a better Copyright system for creators & music partners long term. More on the policy, how it may affect creators, and key dates for enforcement here → https://t.co/byXoCd9lah — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 15, 2019

But it won’t happen anymore as announced by the platform on Thursday. The updated policy will prevent copyright owners from making money on manual claims for short song clips for example five seconds of a song and unintentional audio such as from passing cars.

Claimants, however, can still block monetization or the video itself which raises a question whether it is a perfect solution. But YouTube claims this will lead towards a better Copyright system for creators & music partners in the long term.

