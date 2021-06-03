WATCH: YouTube food challenger kicked out of restaurant

COLORADO: In a shocking incident, YouTube eating sensation Raina Huang was kicked out of a restaurant in Colorado, US.

According to the details, the food challenger visited the restaurant to film herself tackling the restaurant’s OMG 28″ eating challenge for her YouTube channel in Aurora.

She planned to conquer a 28″ pizza within an hour; the prize was not only a full (and probably sore) belly, but also $100.

But the owner, Steve Wieand, accused Huang of being a professional competitor and a scammer, and he kicked the food challenger Raina Huang out of the restaurant, allegedly using profanities while doing so, Denver7 reports.

Partially released surveillance video captured by the restaurant shows the initial interaction: Huang requests the pizza challenge and asks if she can film it. Wieand asks Huang if she’s a professional eater, and she can be heard saying she’s done a few food challenges and recorded them for YouTube.

Huang later posted a video showing herself crying and accusing Wieand of calling her what Denver7 describes as “explicit names” before kicking her out of the restaurant.

“I’ve never had a restaurant experience this bad,” Huang says, in the video. “I was just here to do a pizza challenge. I don’t understand.” Huang doesn’t consider herself a professional competitor since she doesn’t participate in eating contests.

Wieand’s daughter, Stephanie Wieand says her father “definitely feels bad.” But she also said that he felt like Huang downplayed her history with food challenges and lied about them.

