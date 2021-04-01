YouTuber Rahim Pardesi welcomes baby boy

Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi has been blessed with a baby boy with his second wife Somia Rahim.

Pardesi shared the good news on his Instagram account late on Wednesday with a picture of his little bundle of joy and an excited, “It’s a Boy!” in the caption.

“Alhumdulilah the baby and the mom are fine and healthy now,” he assured, likening the experience to a “scary rollercoaster ride” that they braved through. “Thank you so so much to everyone who prayed for us and had our backs,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahim Pardesi (@rahimpardesi)



This is Pardesi’s first child with Somia and his fourth child from his two marriages. He has three children, two boys and a girl, with his first wife Sumera, to whom he is still married.

Along with sharing a picture with Somia in the hospital, Pardesi also shared a picture of Sumera and their kids with the newborn on his Instagram stories.

Congratulations to Pardesi and his family on the new addition to their brood!

