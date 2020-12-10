YouTuber Shahveer Jafry officially engaged to designer Aisha Beig

Congratulations are in order for Shahveer Jafry who is officially off the market after getting engaged to fashion designer Ayesha Beig!

Rumours about Shahveer’s engagement had been doing the rounds on social media this past week, and on Wednesday, the Canadian-Pakistan YouTuber laid them to rest with stunning pictures of himself with his fiancee. “We are engaged!” he captioned them۔

The two exchanged rings in what seemed like a small, intimate ceremony, with the blushing bride dressed in pastel hues of pinks and mint. Shahveer himself looked dapper next to his fiance in a blush pink tuxedo.

Here’s wishing the two all the best for their life ahead!

