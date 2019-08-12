Web Analytics
‘You’ve brought region on verge of disaster’: Fawad hits out at Modi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Eid message saying each and every action of his government is in contravention of the sentiments he expressed on Monday.

“Each and every actions of your Govt is in contravention of the sentiments you expressed in your Eid Message, you have brought this region on the verge of a disaster taking away happiness n Peace of Millions of people, shun hate politics only than you can have peace, ”

