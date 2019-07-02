Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi has lauded Dangal star Zaira Wasim on her courageous decision to quit Bollywood.

Wasim shared a detailed post on Sunday on all her social media accounts and explained why she has decided not do films anymore. She announced she is quitting the film industry because it interfered with her faith.

Zaidi commented on her Instagram post and said it’s a beautiful decision. She wrote “What a beautiful decision you have made, may you get all the peace and happiness and contentment in your life. Amen. Strong soul.”

The Pukaar actress wished the best for the 18-year-old Secret Superstar lead.

Bollywood, on the other hand, is divided and Wasim has received mixed reviews from people so far.

Wasim will grace the silver screen for the last time for her upcoming biographical film The Sky Is Pink which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11.

She had bagged 2016’s National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress over her acting skills in Dangal and 2018’s Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Secret Superstar.

