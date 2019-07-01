Yuvraj Singh makes acting debut with Indian version of ‘The Office’

Former Indian cricketer, who recently announced his retirement, is all set to make his acting debut with Indian adaptation of the British cult classic The Office.

The Hotstar Specials latest series which spans over 13 episodes premiered on June 28.

Talking about venturing into acting after his retirement, the cricketer-turned-actor told Bombaby Times “Well, it’s always good to try something new. I have played cricket all my life. Cricket has given me everything, but because it has been such a big part of my life, I never got the time to do anything else. So I thought of trying something different and fun.”

“I’ve had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it – stream now to know more,” he added.

Having been successfully adapted in in Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Israel, Sweden, Finland and the US, this is apparently the tenth adaptation of the original 2001 series which is quite popular.

The Indian version of the sitcom stars Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Sunil Jetly, Gopal Datt, Mukul Chadda, Sayandeep Sengupta, Preeti Kochar, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal among others.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Debbie Rao , the mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations.

