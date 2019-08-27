Zafar Mirza calls for effective steps to control dengue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the steps being taken to minimize the appearance and spread of dengue fever, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, DR Zafar Mirza has ordered all related departments to make sure through effective steps that dengue virus does not spread and remains under control.

Meeting was attended by administrations of the two districts i.e. DC Rawalpindi, Additional DC Rawalpindi and Additional DC Islamabad, a high-level team of experts from DG Health office Lahore (Punjab), EDs and their representatives of all the Islamabad hospitals and the EDO, DHOs, Dengue Control Focal Persons from Islamabad at Pindi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza directed to have preparation plan ready at hospitals focusing on preventive care, diagnostic facilities, availability of beds along with treatment protocol.

He said coordinated efforts were being made to control dengue situation. The Islamabad team was working in close coordination with Rawalpindi Health officials for prevention and control of dengue.

It was informed that an Action Plan on Dengue has been prepared and is being implemented. The actions being taken include Identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking water containers, removal of tyres, Shoppers, Plastic Bottles and other wastes from roofs, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators, formation of six teams of sanitary inspectors and malaria supervisors, formation of 136 teams of lady health workers.

The meeting was informed that The Dengue Control Cell was already activated and managed by ADHO.

The meeting was briefed that there have been 118 confirmed patients of dengue fever in village mohra nagyal that have all been responded and the response of the health department undertaken by the field teams has been reflected on the dashboard.

