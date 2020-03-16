Pakistan prepared to deal with challenge of COVID-19, says Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has said Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with the challenge of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the emergency core group in Islamabad on Monday, he said facilities of coronavirus test are being provided in 14 laboratories.

He said the national action plan is being implemented with complete national solidarity.

The special assistant said the flights coming from other countries are only landing in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, where the screening system has been further strengthened and made effective.

He said the people having cough, fever and breathing problem can contact the ministry of health on helpline 1166 whilst staying at home.

Zafar Mirza expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, we will overcome this challenge.

Earlier in the day, 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 76 in Sindh and 94 in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza talking exclusively to ARY News on Monday morning said that there was no immediate need to lockdown cities in the country as yet amid coronavirus outbreak.

SAPM Zafar said that different hospitals in Punjab have been equipped with coronavirus testing and prevention kits and the cases being reported from Pakistan’s most populated province are being looked at and treated thoroughly.

