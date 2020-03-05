Over 700,000 passengers screened till now for coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health and Reforms, Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that overall 700,000 passengers have so far been screened across the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the emergency core group in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said that every possible step is being taken by the incumbent govt to cope with coronavirus threat.

Zafar Mirza said the federal and provincial governments and other institutions are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people from this virus.

Screening is being ensured at all airports and the ground routes, while separate rooms are being allocated in the hospitals, added Mirza.

The PM’s aide said only five coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Zafar Mirza aid that all five patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus have been recovering rapidly.

Addressing a conference in Rawalpindi, he said the government’s health reforms agenda is aimed at achieving the universal health coverage, adding that the primary healthcare services are being strengthened to realize this vision.

“Overall 200 cases of suspected coronavirus were tested out of which only five diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Zafar. The PM’s aide further said that the incumbent govt was taking all necessary to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Zafar Mirza said that the health department was not suggesting Islamabad administration to close schools in the federal capital.

