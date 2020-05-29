Pakistan records highest spike in COVID-19 cases during 24 hours: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday that the highest spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in coming days as it was estimated.

He said that that COVID-19 infections have not reached to its peak in Pakistan so far and the next two weeks were very important. The pattern of the virus in South Asia is different from Europe and the United States (US).

He reiterated that the federal government adopted smart lockdown policy as it is difficult to keep daily wagers inside their homes for a long time. He advised allowing opening shops of essential commodities. It is not necessary to impose lockdown in the areas where no traces of COVID-10 were found, he added.

Dr Mirza said that the government had announced the implementation of lockdown when COVID-19 cases emerged in more than 100 areas.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Pakistan recorded 2,636 new cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Sindh has the highest number of infections up to 25,309 followed by 22,964.

