Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurates dengue ward at Federal General Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has inaugurated a dengue ward at Federal General Hospital in Chak Shahzad, a modern suburb situated in the Islamabad.

Dr Zafar Mirza visited the Federal General Hospital situated in Chak Shahzad where he inaugurated a dengue ward for facilitating the patients with immediate medical treatment.

On the occasion, Mirza said that the federal government is making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue fever. He admitted that there is a shortage of medical beds in Rawalpindi for the patients diagnosed with the disease which were being brought to the federal capital.

The special assistant said that the health authorities have successfully controlled the dengue spread with immediate measures as special dengue wards are already established at PIMS and Poly Clinic.

“As compare to the last year, dengue cases are lesser in number and it will gradually reduce in the next few days.”

Later, Mirza also inspected the medical facilities being provided at the newly-established dengue ward and met patients to inquire about their health.

It may be noted here that Dr Zafar Mirza had announced on September 6 free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities to dengue patients at all the public hospitals in the federal capital.

In a statement, Zafar Mirza said that his ministry was making all-out efforts to prevent and contain dengue virus in the federal capital.

He said, “All hospitals were fully geared to manage dengue cases.” The special assistant added that the dengue patients brought from a village contiguous with Rawalpindi have been treated in Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto hospitals.

There has so far been no fatality from Dengue in Islamabad, he said and added that the dengue control cell was working round the clock.

Mirza noted that hospital based surveillance system was in place as soon as the patient reaches a hospital and confirmed for dengue fever the dengue control cell gets information from the dengue Dash board about patient profile, read the statement.

