Major reforms introduced at Govt hospitals of urban centers: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza says major reforms have been introduced at government hospitals in urban centers to provide better healthcare to people.

Speaking at inaugural ceremony of Shah Allah Ditta Model Community Center in Islamabad, he said health is one of the top priorities of the government as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said primary health will have to be focused to make health indicators strong. He said basic health units and rural health centers need to be upgraded.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said health is a basic right of every citizen and the state is responsible for it.

Asad Umar added that the government is committed to make health facilities sustainable.

The Minister said the real change is the change of thought, and PTI has been striving for it.

