‘Yaran-e-Watan’ to enable Pakistani diaspora to support anti-Covid-19 efforts

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday launched an online platform, “Yaran-e-Watan” to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to support the country’s efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

I am happy to launch today Pakistan Diaspora Health Initiative (یاران وطن) @YaranWatan through which our overseas Pakistani health professionals can support national efforts in dealing with #coronavirus outbreak in their homeland,” he said in a tweet.

Briefing the media on the initiative, he said the initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with support from the Pakistani diaspora health organisations.

He said the platform will help utilise the full potential of the diaspora community, including medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, administrators, health economists, public health professionals and other professionals, in developing Pakistan’s health sector.

