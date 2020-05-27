Dr Zafar Mirza visits PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The special was accompanied by federal health secretary and DG Health. Dr Zafar Mirza reviewed the arrangements at the hospital to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

PIMS executive director gave a briefing to the visiting dignitaries regarding the challenges and arrangements for curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza said effective steps being taken to prevent the lives of the people. He added that all patients were being given the best healthcare facilities. Dr Mirza also paid tribute to the services of health workers in a difficult time.

On May 15, in a major development to cure coronavirus patients, a pharmaceutical company of the United States (US) had allowed Pakistan to manufacture anti-viral drug remdesivir.

The announcement had been made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza while addressing a press conference at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Dr Mirza said that an American company Gilead has given a voluntary licence to five companies in South Asia and one of them is a Pakistani drug manufacturing company.

SAPM Dr Mirza shared that Pakistan will also export this drug to 127 countries once the production starts.

