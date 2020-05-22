ISLAMABAD: Amid fears that the number of daily cases of coronavirus might increase by 15-20 per cent due to relaxation in the lockdown, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza advised public to take precautions on Eid to keep the pathogen at bay.

Speaking at a media briefing, he asked the people to avoid hugging loved ones and exchange Eid greetings by observing social distancing and wear a mask. He said the guidelines given for observing religious rituals during the holy month of Ramazan should be followed for Eid prayers.

The prime minister’s special assistant further advised people, especially those above 50 years, to offer Jumatul Wida and Eid prayers at home to avoid contracting the infection.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan relaxed the lockdown to make the people’s lives easier.

Zafar Mirza expressed concern over the current coronavirus situation, fearing that it might worsen further in the days to come if precautions are not adhered to strictly.

He said a total of 50,694 cases of Covid-19 have been detected across the country thus far while record 50 fatalities from the disease were witnessed during the previous 24 hours in the country. He said the country also conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests during the last twenty-four hours.

