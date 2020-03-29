Health czar cautions against use of medicine to cure COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza took to Twitter on Sunday to caution people against the use of “specific medicines” for prevention or treatment of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said: “Some local Drs [doctors] are recommending use of specific medicines for prevention of COVID-19. Not right!”

The health czar shared the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) warning which said: “There is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend any medicine as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.

Some local Drs are recommending use of specific medicines for prevention of #COVIDー19. Not right! Here is what WHO says, “there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease. WHO does not recommend any medicine as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.” <270> — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 29, 2020

Read More: PDMA moves to procure 100 ventilators, over 15,000 protective kits

Dr Zafar Mirza, speaking at a press conference earlier today, said the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan is 1,526 as 1,106 new suspected cases were reported within the last 24 hours, whereas, 420 patients were locally transmitted.

He confirmed that Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases had jumped to 1526. He detailed 1,106 suspected patients were registered across the country, whereas, 121 tested positive with the disease so far.

Read More: ‘420 out of total 1,526 coronavirus patients locally transmitted’

Comments

comments