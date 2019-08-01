PML-N’s Zafarul Haq meets Senate Chairman Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in upper house of the parliament, Raja Zafarul Haq on Thursday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, no-trust motion, current political situation, future strategy and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that both the dignitaries met in the chamber of Raja Zafarul Haq and discussed ways to run the house in a better way and to normalize of the current situation.

Senator Javed Abbasi, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Ahmed Khan and others were present in the meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that Raja Zafarul Haq had tabled the no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani which had met failure.

Earlier in the day, Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate.

