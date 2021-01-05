‘I am indeed blessed to have you in my life and proud of your accomplishments’

‘Faryaad‘ actor Actor Zahid Ahmed’s new year is off to a great start, thanks to his Lux Style Awards 2020 win.

Now, Zahid another reason to beam with happiness after his wife, Amna Zahid, penned a special congratulatory note for him! Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Amna shared a picture of her husband holding his award, with a lengthy caption to go with it.

“Our journey has been quite eventful, to say the least,” she wrote, adding, “Some loss, some pain but extraordinary learning – some poor and lonely times but lots of amazing friends and a rewarding career – All in All to make our faith stronger in the divine force.”

She went on to thank Allah for Zahid’s achievements in his career as well as his life, adding that they have been lucky to find “ease in our hardships.”

“I am indeed blessed to have you in my life and really proud of your accomplishments. May you always remain humble, stay authentic, stay true to your craft, stay focused, and may your faith grow even stronger and that it lights up the world. Ameen,” wrote Amna, before adding the popular quote.

“Ager tu ne supard kerdia khud ko uske jo meri chahat hai, tou mein bakhsh donga wo bhi jo teri chahat hai (If you submit yourself to my desire i.e. obey Him, I will be sufficient for you in your desire).”

She concluded her letter with a fun dig at Zahid’s social media prowess, writing, “The only prayer I have for you now is that you start replying to WhatsApp messages.”

Zahid is currently seen in ARY Digital’s latest serial Faryaad. The show airs at 7:00 PM every Sunday on ARY Digital TV.

