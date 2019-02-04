Fans congratulate as Zaid Ali performs Umrah with wife
“Allhamdulilah, this has been one of the best days of my life. Completed Umrah with my wife. ❤️” wrote social media personality Zaid Ali in an Instagram post liked by thousands of his fans.
The famous vlogger can be seen with his wife in Holy Kaa’ba in Saudi Arabia in the picture posted on the social media platform.
The post has thousands of his fans congratulating him and his wife.
The vlogger last week posted another beautiful picture of him with his wife from Madina Shareef with Masjid-e-Nabwi (S.A.W) in the background.
Before embarking on the holy journey, Zaid Ali, in an Instagram post, had said: “My wife had been asking me to take her somewhere special this year and I promised her that I would and Allah accepted my dua. Allhamdulilah, we are on our way for Umrah”
The couple got married in the year 2017 and were visiting different cities of Pakistan (as we can guess from their Instagram posts) before leaving for the holy journey.
