Zaidi urges Nawaz to fly abroad on his son’s personal guarantee

ISLAMABAD: As the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel has refused to submit surety bond in return of removing his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday suggested the former premier to fly abroad on personal guarantee of his son, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program 11th Hour, Ali Zaidi said that his both sons were in good health and have British citizenship. He asked Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment after submitting personal guarantee.

I simply fail to understand why some in the Sharif Family & PMLN are playing with the life of their leader.

If Nawaz’s health is that serious that no hospital in Pakistan can treat him, just deposit the bond & take him abroad for treatment!

Is money more precious than life? — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 12, 2019

Responding to a question, the minister said that according to his personal opinion, the sub-committee of the federal cabinet would forward the issue to the court.

Read More: Cabinet body meets again to discuss Nawaz’s removal from ECL

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet met for the second time in the day to decide over modalities for removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The committee was chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem. The PML-N was represented by personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the party Atta Tarar.

